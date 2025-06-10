Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

A U.S. judge has rejected actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively. The suit alleged that Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of the 2024 movie 'It Ends with Us.' The court ruled Lively's claims to a California agency as privileged, shielding her from defamation accusations.

Additionally, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed a separate $250 million lawsuit brought by Baldoni against the New York Times. The lawsuit focused on an article covering the dispute titled 'We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.' However, Baldoni is allowed to file a narrower suit against Lively on contractual matters.

Lively's attorneys celebrated the dismissal as a victory, while Baldoni's legal team has yet to comment. The ongoing conflict stems from Lively's earlier lawsuit against Baldoni for alleged harassment. Lively continues to seek punitive damages, with a trial date set for March 2026. Despite the legal battles, 'It Ends with Us' achieved box office success.