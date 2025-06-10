Inferno Erupts in Delhi Rubber Factory

An alarming fire broke out in a rubber factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial area on Tuesday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The incident triggered an immediate response to contain the blaze.

The DFS received an emergency call regarding the fire at 10:36 am. In a prompt action, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the site to combat the flames and prevent further escalation.

Efforts to control the situation are ongoing, with the DFS official confirming the extensive measures being undertaken to douse the fire in the factory, which is primarily involved in rubber production.

(With inputs from agencies.)