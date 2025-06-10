Left Menu

Inferno Erupts in Delhi Rubber Factory

A fire erupted in a rubber factory located in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial area, prompting a rapid response from Delhi Fire Services. The call came in at 10:36 am, leading to the deployment of 11 fire tenders to control the blaze. Firefighting efforts continue as officials aim to avert further damage.

An alarming fire broke out in a rubber factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial area on Tuesday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The incident triggered an immediate response to contain the blaze.

The DFS received an emergency call regarding the fire at 10:36 am. In a prompt action, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the site to combat the flames and prevent further escalation.

Efforts to control the situation are ongoing, with the DFS official confirming the extensive measures being undertaken to douse the fire in the factory, which is primarily involved in rubber production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

