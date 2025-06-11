Amarnath Yatra 2023: Ensuring Safety and Spirituality

In a bid to ensure a successful and secure Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced comprehensive security measures for the annual pilgrimage set to commence on July 3. Speaking on Wednesday, Sinha emphasized that pilgrims could visit the sacred site without concern, thanks to a robust security apparatus.

During the ceremonial 'Pratham Puja' at the holy cave, Sinha urged devotees to attend in large numbers, highlighting enhanced provisions made by the Shrine Board and the administration. The yatra, concluding on Raksha Bandhan, will benefit from the diligent efforts of J-K Police, the Army, and paramilitary forces, ensuring a safe environment.

Sinha also inspected ongoing infrastructure developments at the Baltal axis, stressing timely completion to improve pilgrim facilities. The collective commitment of stakeholders, including the civil society, promises a spiritually enriching and memorable experience for all attendees, he noted.