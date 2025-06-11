Weinstein's Retrial Conviction Marks New Twist in #MeToo Era
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on a sex crime charge in a retrial after a previous conviction was overturned. The former Hollywood mogul faced allegations of rape and assault from several women. The retrial is a significant moment for the #MeToo movement, although Weinstein remains in prison for other charges.
In a pivotal retrial, a Manhattan jury has found Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood mogul, guilty of a sex crime charge. This retrial comes after a state appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction, with Weinstein's alleged victims accusing him of utilizing his power to exploit women.
The allegations against Weinstein included rape and assault from multiple women, with prosecutors depicting him as a serial predator who promised stardom in exchange for sexual encounters. The defense argued these relationships were consensual and beneficial, leading to auditions and opportunities in Hollywood.
This conviction continues to underscore the impact of the #MeToo movement, encouraging victims to reveal misconduct by influential figures. Despite the overturned conviction, Weinstein remains behind bars due to a separate rape conviction in California. His ongoing health issues compounded his courtroom appearances.
