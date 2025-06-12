Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: Guilty Verdict and #MeToo Implications

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul, was found guilty on a sex crimes charge by a Manhattan jury. The trial, marked by infighting and threats among jury members, represents a significant moment for the #MeToo movement. Weinstein faces additional charges and a potential 25-year prison sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:20 IST
On Wednesday, a Manhattan jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of a sex crime, although deliberations on other charges continue amid reports of jury infighting. The former Hollywood powerhouse has denied any wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to the accusations.

This retrial follows a state appeals court's decision to overturn Weinstein's 2020 conviction. The charges involve allegations from several women, marking a significant milestone in the #MeToo movement, which seeks to highlight and address abuses by powerful individuals.

If convicted on all charges, Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison. Despite health problems, he attended the retrial, where the prosecution argued he used his influence for predatory behavior, while the defense claimed consensual encounters. Weinstein remains jailed due to a separate conviction in California.

