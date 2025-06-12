Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: Guilty Verdict and #MeToo Implications

On Wednesday, a Manhattan jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of a sex crime, although deliberations on other charges continue amid reports of jury infighting. The former Hollywood powerhouse has denied any wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to the accusations.

This retrial follows a state appeals court's decision to overturn Weinstein's 2020 conviction. The charges involve allegations from several women, marking a significant milestone in the #MeToo movement, which seeks to highlight and address abuses by powerful individuals.

If convicted on all charges, Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison. Despite health problems, he attended the retrial, where the prosecution argued he used his influence for predatory behavior, while the defense claimed consensual encounters. Weinstein remains jailed due to a separate conviction in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)