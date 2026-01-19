Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:41 IST
The administration of President Donald Trump would enact new ‌tariffs almost immediately if the Supreme Court struck down sweeping global ⁠tariffs the president launched under an emergency law, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the New York ​Times in an interview published on Monday. The Supreme ‍Court could rule on the tariffs in the coming weeks, and possibly as early as Tuesday.

Greer said ⁠the ‌administration ⁠would "start the next day" to replace the tariffs with other ‍levies, the Times reported. The challenge to the levies ​being weighed at the Supreme Court marks ⁠a major test of presidential powers as well as ⁠of the court's willingness to check some of the Republican president's far-reaching assertions of authority ⁠since he returned to office in January 2025.

The Trade ⁠Representative's ‌office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

