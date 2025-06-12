Trump's Birthday Bash: A Military Spectacle of March and Might

In an unprecedented celebration of might and history, a grand military parade is set to coincide with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the US Army. Scheduled to take place in Washington, this event promises to be a spectacle that many Americans have never witnessed outside of wartime.

Former presidents have eschewed grand displays in times of peace, but Trump, who has long desired such a demonstration, aims to pay homage to US power and honor service members. Yet, questions loom over the parade's cost and implications for the traditional civilian role of the commander-in-chief.

Reflecting on America's parade history, the piece traces past post-war celebrations and military reviews from medieval times to modern global conflicts, outlining how public military displays have evolved—or disappeared altogether—in different eras of American leadership.

