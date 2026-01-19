Left Menu

Kashmiri youth visit Delhi Assembly; learn latest initiatives, history of legislative body

The youth were also apprised of Speaker Vijender Guptas vision to transform the Delhi Assembly into a cultural and heritage site of national significance.They were also familiarised with how the proceedings of the House are conducted, including legislative debates, question hour, and the role of elected representatives in democratic governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:06 IST
Kashmiri youth visit Delhi Assembly; learn latest initiatives, history of legislative body
A delegation of 170 youth from Kashmir visited Delhi Assembly on Monday under the 'Yuva Bharat' initiative.

The youth from various districts of Kashmir, including Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar, and Pulwama, gained first-hand exposure to parliamentary processes during the visit, a statement from the Assembly secretariat stated.

The Assembly secretariat officials informed the delegation that the Delhi Vidhan Sabha has become India's first fully solar-powered legislative assembly, and that House proceedings are conducted through a fully digitalised system integrated with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). The youth were also apprised of Speaker Vijender Gupta's vision to transform the Delhi Assembly into a cultural and heritage site of national significance.

They were also familiarised with how the proceedings of the House are conducted, including legislative debates, question hour, and the role of elected representatives in democratic governance. The historical and architectural significance of the Assembly which once served as the seat of British India, housing the Central Legislative Council and a temporary Central Secretariat, following the transfer of the Capital from Kolkata to Delhi in December 1911, was also explained to the youth, it added.

