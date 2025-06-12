Global Outcry After Vandalism of Tagore's Ancestral Home

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Bangladesh's interim government after Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home was vandalized.

A mob attack reportedly led by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam targeted the Nobel laureate's heritage, inciting calls for international condemnation.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra urged collective global action, criticizing West Bengal's leadership for political silence.