Global Outcry After Vandalism of Tagore's Ancestral Home
The BJP condemned Bangladesh's interim government following the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home. Allegedly led by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam, this attack on Bengal's cultural icon sparked calls for global denunciation. BJP criticized West Bengal's CM for political silence, urging global unity in defending cultural heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:29 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Bangladesh's interim government after Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home was vandalized.
A mob attack reportedly led by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam targeted the Nobel laureate's heritage, inciting calls for international condemnation.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra urged collective global action, criticizing West Bengal's leadership for political silence.
