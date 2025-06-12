Left Menu

Global Outcry After Vandalism of Tagore's Ancestral Home

The BJP condemned Bangladesh's interim government following the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home. Allegedly led by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam, this attack on Bengal's cultural icon sparked calls for global denunciation. BJP criticized West Bengal's CM for political silence, urging global unity in defending cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:29 IST
Global Outcry After Vandalism of Tagore's Ancestral Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Bangladesh's interim government after Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home was vandalized.

A mob attack reportedly led by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam targeted the Nobel laureate's heritage, inciting calls for international condemnation.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra urged collective global action, criticizing West Bengal's leadership for political silence.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025