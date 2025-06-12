Tragic Air India Crash: Vikrant Massey Mourns Cousin's Death

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, actor Vikrant Massey has lost his cousin, Clive Kunder, in a devastating Air India plane crash. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the ill-fated AI171 flight crashed soon after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Kunder was serving as the first officer on board.

Expressing his grief, Massey posted on Instagram, offering his condolences to the victims and their families, particularly those of his uncle, Clifford Kunder, who tragically lost his son in the crash. The aviation disaster has resonated throughout the Indian film community, with celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan publicly expressing their sympathies.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, had 242 passengers en route to London. Sadly, no response was received after a mayday call, as the plane crashed near the airport perimeter. Rescuers, supported by the Central Reserve Police Force and National Disaster Response Force, are actively working on the ground, offering their aid and support to those affected.