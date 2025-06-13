Carlo Acutis: The First Millennial Saint Set for Canonisation

Pope Leo XIV has set September 7 as the new date for the canonisation of Carlo Acutis, who will become the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church.

The initial date in April was postponed due to Pope Francis's passing. Acutis, who passed away at 15, is renowned for his evangelistic efforts and computer-generated online exhibits on eucharistic miracles.

His site in Assisi attracts young devotees, and he will be canonised alongside Pier Giorgio Frassati, another young Italian Catholic who died at a young age.

