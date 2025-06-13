Left Menu

Carlo Acutis: The First Millennial Saint Set for Canonisation

Pope Leo XIV has announced the rescheduled date for Carlo Acutis' canonisation on September 7. Acutis, popular among young Catholics, was initially set to be canonised in April, but the date was postponed. Acutis used his computer skills for religious purposes and inspired many young individuals.

Updated: 13-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:48 IST
Pope Leo XIV has set September 7 as the new date for the canonisation of Carlo Acutis, who will become the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church.

The initial date in April was postponed due to Pope Francis's passing. Acutis, who passed away at 15, is renowned for his evangelistic efforts and computer-generated online exhibits on eucharistic miracles.

His site in Assisi attracts young devotees, and he will be canonised alongside Pier Giorgio Frassati, another young Italian Catholic who died at a young age.

