Eric Dane Discusses Battling ALS: 'This is Not the End of My Story'

Actor Eric Dane recently revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis during an emotional segment with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America. The 52-year-old, who gained prominence with television roles, expressed his determination to not let the diagnosis define his future.

Known for his portrayal as Mark Sloan on 'Grey's Anatomy' and as Cal Jacobs on HBO's 'Euphoria', Dane shared that the realization of living with ALS hits him every day. Despite fighting a disease that causes progressive muscle paralysis, he conveyed a message of hope and resilience.

Diagnosed in April, Dane has asked for privacy as he and his family, including wife Rebecca Gayheart and two children, navigate life with ALS, a condition with no known cure. The star's willingness to discuss his challenges highlights the human aspect of battling such a formidable foe.