Tragic Flight Change: A Celebration Turned into Mourning

Harpreet Kaur Hora was among the victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. She altered her travel plans to attend her husband's birthday, turning a joyful occasion into a tragedy. The flight crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming the lives of 241 passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:49 IST
A devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 passengers, including Harpreet Kaur Hora from Indore. She had changed her plans to travel to London in order to celebrate her husband's birthday, a decision that ultimately led to tragedy.

The flight crashed into a building in Meghaninagar shortly after leaving Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The victims, which included many travelers like Hora, left families mourning across the globe.

Harpreet's family is in shock after her untimely death. Originally, she had planned to celebrate her husband's birthday on June 16 in London and tour Europe. Those plans were shattered by the fateful decision to board the ill-starred flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

