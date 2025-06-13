Left Menu

Dharmendra's Key Role in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' Casting Revealed

Dharmendra reminisces recommending Amitabh Bachchan for the iconic role of Jai in 'Sholay', a film initially set for Shatrughan Sinha. 'Sholay', directed by Ramesh Sippy, became a staple of Indian cinema. Dharmendra continues to work with enthusiasm for upcoming projects, displaying steadfast dedication to his craft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:26 IST
Dharmendra's Key Role in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' Casting Revealed
Dharmendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Dharmendra has revealed his pivotal role in helping megastar Amitabh Bachchan secure the role of Jai in the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay.' In an interaction with ANI, Dharmendra shared that he had recommended Bachchan to director Ramesh Sippy, expressing his belief in Bachchan's potential after being impressed by his persona and voice.

Originally, Shatrughan Sinha was poised to take on the role, but thanks to Dharmendra's suggestion, it eventually went to Bachchan. The film 'Sholay' tells the gripping story of the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar, seeks revenge against a notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh, played by Amjad Khan. With the help of Amiabh Bachchan's Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru, Singh plans to defeat Gabbar.

Reflecting on 'Sholay', Dharmendra expressed joy in being part of a film that he believes has stood the test of time. He is also gearing up for his next film, 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan, scheduled for release on October 2, and is set to work in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se' with Arbaaz Khan, marking another chapter in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025