Dharmendra's Key Role in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' Casting Revealed

Legendary actor Dharmendra has revealed his pivotal role in helping megastar Amitabh Bachchan secure the role of Jai in the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay.' In an interaction with ANI, Dharmendra shared that he had recommended Bachchan to director Ramesh Sippy, expressing his belief in Bachchan's potential after being impressed by his persona and voice.

Originally, Shatrughan Sinha was poised to take on the role, but thanks to Dharmendra's suggestion, it eventually went to Bachchan. The film 'Sholay' tells the gripping story of the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar, seeks revenge against a notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh, played by Amjad Khan. With the help of Amiabh Bachchan's Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru, Singh plans to defeat Gabbar.

Reflecting on 'Sholay', Dharmendra expressed joy in being part of a film that he believes has stood the test of time. He is also gearing up for his next film, 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan, scheduled for release on October 2, and is set to work in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se' with Arbaaz Khan, marking another chapter in his illustrious career.

