Debate on Bollywood's Communal Dynamics: Voices from Mehbooba Mufti and Javed Akhtar
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticizes Javed Akhtar for contradicting A R Rahman's concerns about communal influences in Bollywood. She emphasizes the shared experiences of discrimination, highlighting incidents involving Akhtar's wife, Shabana Azmi. Akhtar, meanwhile, argues against the presence of communalism in Rahman's career setbacks.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has taken a stand against veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's comments dismissing musician A R Rahman's concerns over communalism in Bollywood.
Mufti argues that Akhtar's stance contradicts the lived realities of Indian Muslims, including that of his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, who has faced discrimination.
Contrasting Akhtar's dismissal, Mufti maintains that Bollywood reflects India's social fabric and ignoring communal issues does not erase their prevalence.
