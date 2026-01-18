Debate on Bollywood's Communal Dynamics: Voices from Mehbooba Mufti and Javed Akhtar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has taken a stand against veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's comments dismissing musician A R Rahman's concerns over communalism in Bollywood.

Mufti argues that Akhtar's stance contradicts the lived realities of Indian Muslims, including that of his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, who has faced discrimination.

Contrasting Akhtar's dismissal, Mufti maintains that Bollywood reflects India's social fabric and ignoring communal issues does not erase their prevalence.

(With inputs from agencies.)