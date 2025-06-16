The New Face of Time: Titan's Revolutionary Watch Collection with Sobhita Dhulipala
Titan unveils a new collection of watches that blend high design with versatility, fronted by Sobhita Dhulipala. The collection celebrates modern women's diverse styles with innovative and elegant timepieces. Prices start from Rs. 9,795, available at Titan World stores, select outlets, and online.
Titan has introduced a new line of watches that combine cutting-edge design with versatile functionality. The brand's latest campaign features celebrated actor and fashion icon Sobhita Dhulipala as its ambassador, embodying the spirit of modern, multifaceted, and unapologetic women.
The collection offers a range of timepieces from classic designs to bold, contemporary pieces. Featuring materials like mother-of-pearl and dual metal combinations, the watches are designed to transition seamlessly between different roles and occasions.
Priced from Rs. 9,795, the Titan Women's collection is available at Titan World stores, select multi-brand outlets, and online at www.titan.co.in. With this collection, Titan cements its transformation from a traditional watchmaker to a leading style influencer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
