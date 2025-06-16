Safety Measures Urged After Zipline Mishap in Manali

In a swift response to a recent accident, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari has mandated comprehensive safety checks following the viral video of a minor girl falling from a zipline in Manali. The DGP ordered police superintendents to rigorously enforce safety measures at all tourist sites, fairs, and festivals.

The victim, 12-year-old Trisha Bijwe from Maharashtra, suffered serious injuries when the harness rope broke, plunging her 30 feet into a rocky gorge. This incident has prompted an immediate call to action to bolster safety protocols and ensure stringent inspections of adventure sports equipment.

Officials are urged to coordinate with tourism and relevant departments to ensure mechanical inspections are comprehensive and permissions duly obtained for high-risk activities like ziplining, bungee jumping, and other adventure tourism staples, thereby safeguarding public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)