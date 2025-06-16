Kelly Clarkson's Rapid Hit: The Story Behind 'Underneath the Tree'

Kelly Clarkson, the renowned singer-songwriter, recently disclosed that 'Underneath the Tree' holds the title for her quickest songwriting effort in her extensive 23-year career. During a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show's YouTube channel, the celebrated artist, 43, shared that this Christmas tune was crafted in record time.

Working alongside music producer Greg Kurstin, who previously collaborated with Clarkson on the 2012 hit 'Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You),' the song materialized swiftly during a studio session over a sushi order. Clarkson attributed her speed to her love for Christmas, embracing its joyful, albeit cheesy, spirit for songwriting.

'Underneath the Tree' ascended to significant heights, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Adult Contemporary chart for four weeks. Recently, it featured prominently on ASCAP's New Classic Holiday Songs list. Clarkson acknowledged that while not all songs come together as fast, the nostalgic sound of this Christmas track was uniquely impactful.

