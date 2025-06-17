Left Menu

Stranded in Tehran: Falguni Dey's Struggle to Return Home Amidst Conflict

Falguni Dey, an Indian mountaineer, finds himself trapped in Tehran amidst the conflict between Iran and Israel. With dwindling resources and no evacuation promises, he contemplates a risky escape via a neighboring country. Despite his communication with the Indian embassy, the uncertainty of airspace reopening and the conflict's resolution remain significant hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:01 IST
Stranded in Tehran: Falguni Dey's Struggle to Return Home Amidst Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Falguni Dey, an Indian mountaineer, is facing a tumultuous experience in Tehran as the conflict between Iran and Israel unfolds. Stuck in a hotel with no sleep for six nights, Dey is anxious and with dwindling funds, left contemplating an arduous escape via land to a neighboring country.

The assistant professor from Women's Christian College had arrived in Tehran on June 5 with a mission to summit Mount Damavand. However, after a failed attempt due to extreme weather conditions, Dey's situation grew dire as he became engulfed in an unexpected war zone.

Despite being in constant touch with the Indian embassy, the prospects of evacuation or airspace reopening remain bleak. Dey pleads for intervention from the Indian and West Bengal governments, as he, along with thousands of other Indians, navigates uncertainty in the conflict's unfolding terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025