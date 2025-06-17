Stranded in Tehran: Falguni Dey's Struggle to Return Home Amidst Conflict

Falguni Dey, an Indian mountaineer, is facing a tumultuous experience in Tehran as the conflict between Iran and Israel unfolds. Stuck in a hotel with no sleep for six nights, Dey is anxious and with dwindling funds, left contemplating an arduous escape via land to a neighboring country.

The assistant professor from Women's Christian College had arrived in Tehran on June 5 with a mission to summit Mount Damavand. However, after a failed attempt due to extreme weather conditions, Dey's situation grew dire as he became engulfed in an unexpected war zone.

Despite being in constant touch with the Indian embassy, the prospects of evacuation or airspace reopening remain bleak. Dey pleads for intervention from the Indian and West Bengal governments, as he, along with thousands of other Indians, navigates uncertainty in the conflict's unfolding terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)