Tragic End in Sonipat: Model's Death Unravels Dark Secrets

A Haryana-based model named Sheetal was found dead in a canal, leading to the arrest of Sunil, her alleged lover. Police suspect foul play as she had expressed concerns about Sunil's marital status. She was reported missing after a distress call to her sister.

Tragic End in Sonipat: Model's Death Unravels Dark Secrets
In a tragic development, authorities have apprehended a man following the discovery of a Haryana-based model's body in a Sonipat canal, police confirmed on Tuesday. The model, identified as 24-year-old Sheetal, suffered a slashed throat and other injuries, as her car was also retrieved from the scene.

The suspect, known as Sunil, has been taken into custody, according to Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar. Investigations suggest Sunil pushed the vehicle into the canal and sought hospital treatment under false pretenses, claiming a swimming escape, in what was initially portrayed as an accident.

Sheetal, who had a string of music video modeling gigs, reportedly vanished on Saturday after encountering Sunil for a shoot in Ahar village. The duo's frequent disputes allegedly centered on Sunil's hidden marital status, leading to high tensions reported by the police after a distress call made to Sheetal's sister just before her disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

