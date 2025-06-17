Pope Leo XIV Revives Papal Summer Tradition at Castel Gandolfo
Pope Leo XIV resumes the tradition of summer retreats at Castel Gandolfo, promising a boost to the local community. He plans to stay from July 6-20 and again in August, reviving the Angelus blessing. Previous popes, except Francis, enjoyed this retreat from sweltering Rome.
Pope Leo XIV is set to revive a long-standing papal tradition by spending part of the summer at Castel Gandolfo, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday. The pope will travel to the historic papal retreat from July 6-20 for rest and will repeat the visit for the Catholic Assumption feast day in August.
This decision brings an end to the break from tradition observed during the papacy of Pope Francis, who never vacated the Vatican during summer. Castel Gandolfo, built by Pope Urban VIII in 1624, has been a preferred spot for many of Leo's predecessors, including John Paul II and Benedict XVI.
The return of the pope is expected to benefit the local community economically, particularly with the restoration of the Angelus blessing scheduled for July 13, 20, and mid-August. The Vatican will pause public and private audiences for most of July, resuming on July 30.
(With inputs from agencies.)
