Iran's Call to Ditch WhatsApp Over Privacy Concerns
Iranian state TV has urged citizens to delete WhatsApp, claiming it shares data with Israel. WhatsApp, employing end-to-end encryption, denies these allegations and warns that such misinformation could lead to blocked access. Despite bans on social media, many Iranians access these platforms via VPNs and proxies.
Iranian state television has called on the public to remove WhatsApp from their smartphones, alleging it collects user data for Israel without presenting specific evidence. The messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, has firmly denied these claims.
WhatsApp stated that its use of end-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and receiver can read messages, preventing third-party access. It emphasized that it does not track people's precise locations or provide bulk information to governments, countering the state TV's narrative.
Iran has a history of blocking social media, but users often circumvent restrictions using VPNs. Previously banned during nationwide protests, WhatsApp remains popular among Iranians, alongside Instagram and Telegram.
