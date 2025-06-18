The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2025 launched on June 14 in Beijing, aiming to intertwine technology and cultural preservation. Held at the Ming Culture International Exchange Center in Changping District, the event encompasses an opening ceremony, sub-forums, and a cultural heritage exhibition.

American blogger Jack Klumpp participated in parallel events like the 2025 China Road Cycling League and the Great Wall concert. These activities are designed to promote the unique aspects of Ming culture through interactive experiences, exploring historic sites like the Shisanling Reservoir and the Great Wall Juyongguan Section.

The forum endeavors to strengthen Beijing's position as a cultural center by fostering innovation in cultural heritage conservation and enriching cultural exchange both nationally and globally. The participation of international bloggers in related activities illustrates the dynamic and multifaceted promotion of Ming culture.

