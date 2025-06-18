Left Menu

Gary Oldman on Breaking Away from Villain Typecasting

Actor Gary Oldman reflects on his past experiences with typecasting as a villain in Hollywood. He discusses how he became the go-to actor for villain roles and how he eventually moved away from that image. Oldman also touches on his roles in 'Lost in Space' and 'The Fifth Element.'

Gary Oldman on Breaking Away from Villain Typecasting
Actor Gary Oldman has shared insights into his experiences facing typecasting in Hollywood, as reported by Variety. The actor, known for playing villains, recalled being cast repeatedly in such roles, particularly highlighting his portrayal of Dr. Zachary Smith in 'Lost in Space'.

Oldman remarked on his reputation as a 'rent-a-villain,' stating, "I became kind of like the poster boy for the 'rent-a-villain.' It was fun for a while, but eventually, I just put a stop to it." He compared his comedic villain roles in 'Lost in Space' to Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in 'The Fifth Element'.

One of Oldman's notable transitions was his role as Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's 'Batman' trilogy. David S. Goyer, a writer for the series, expressed surprise at Oldman's casting against type, recognizing the excitement it brings to filmmakers and actors alike.

Looking ahead, Oldman will reprise his role in the fifth season of the 'Slow Horses' series, continuing as the lead since its inception. The upcoming season is slated to premiere this year.

