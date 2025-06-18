Kashmir's Call: Safety and Solidarity on Dal Lake

The Apni Party orchestrated a Shikara rally at Dal Lake on Wednesday to demonstrate that Kashmir is welcoming and secure for tourists, countering fears following a terror attack in April. The event aimed to convey a message of safety, encouraging visitors to consider Kashmir for their travels.

Altaf Bukhari, the chief of Apni Party, highlighted the struggles faced by those in the tourism sector, including houseboat operators, hoteliers, and taxi drivers. He emphasized the need for actions that would alleviate their tense situations and advocated for collective support to rejuvenate tourism in the region.

Bukhari urged the government to extend much-needed aid to tourism stakeholders, promoting the message that Kashmir's serene landscapes are as inviting and safe as any part of the nation. He stressed the importance of governmental intervention to provide the necessary help to those affected in the industry.