Left Menu

Kashmir's Call: Safety and Solidarity on Dal Lake

The Apni Party organized a Shikara rally on Dal Lake to assert that Kashmir is safe for tourists and to support local tourism operators. Party chief Altaf Bukhari emphasized the need for governmental assistance for stakeholders like houseboat operators, hoteliers, and taxi drivers, who are under duress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:43 IST
Kashmir's Call: Safety and Solidarity on Dal Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Apni Party orchestrated a Shikara rally at Dal Lake on Wednesday to demonstrate that Kashmir is welcoming and secure for tourists, countering fears following a terror attack in April. The event aimed to convey a message of safety, encouraging visitors to consider Kashmir for their travels.

Altaf Bukhari, the chief of Apni Party, highlighted the struggles faced by those in the tourism sector, including houseboat operators, hoteliers, and taxi drivers. He emphasized the need for actions that would alleviate their tense situations and advocated for collective support to rejuvenate tourism in the region.

Bukhari urged the government to extend much-needed aid to tourism stakeholders, promoting the message that Kashmir's serene landscapes are as inviting and safe as any part of the nation. He stressed the importance of governmental intervention to provide the necessary help to those affected in the industry.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025