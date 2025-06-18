Ryan Reynolds Brings Wild Wonders to Life in 'Underdogs'

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has taken on the role of narrator for the upcoming National Geographic docu-series 'Underdogs'. The series focuses on highlighting the unique behaviors and traits of animals, offering a fresh perspective on the natural world. Reynolds expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting it as a dream collaboration, particularly because it allows him to share his work with his children in a family-friendly capacity. He humorously remarked that, unlike 'Deadpool & Wolverine', this is a project his kids will be able to appreciate without fear.

The five-part series is crafted to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world, bringing them to the forefront of the entertainment industry. Each episode delves into various captivating aspects of animal life, such as bizarre mating strategies, remarkable superpowers, deception, questionable parenting techniques, and occasionally revolting behaviors.

One of the standout features of 'Underdogs' is its inclusion of never-before-filmed scenes, such as the exploration of a remarkable cave in New Zealand. This stunning location is illuminated by the phosphorescent glow of millions of mucus-coated grubs, akin to a vibrant bachelor pad under UV light. 'Underdogs' is set to premiere on the National Geographic channel tomorrow at 8 PM. (ANI)

