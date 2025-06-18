Brad Pitt's Iconic Buzz Cut Returns: A Role-Driven Style for 'F1'

Brad Pitt recently debuted his buzz cut at the New York City premiere of his latest film 'F1', a throwback to his 2004 style, as reported by People. Pitt revealed that the look was for a character role, adding, "I just finished a job."

On the red carpet, he complemented his shaved head with a navy blue double-breasted suit, a white shirt, and a satin pocket square. The actor, previously spotted with the look in LA, was accompanied by girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who dazzled in a sheer halter top and feathered skirt, accessorizing with a white Chanel purse.

Pitt discussed his experiences on 'F1', where he plays Sonny Hayes, a comeback driver. His moments on iconic tracks like Silverstone, Belgium's Spa, and Abu Dhabi were among his favorites. Transitioning from high-speed racing in the film to regular driving, Pitt described an incredible calmness that he found exhilarating.

The movie's official synopsis highlights Sonny Hayes' journey from a promising 1990s driver whose career was nearly ended by an accident to his potential redemption alongside former teammate Ruben Cervantes, depicted by Javier Bardem. The film, which releases on June 27, also features Lewis Hamilton as a producer and includes actors Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, and Samson Kayo.

