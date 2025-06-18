Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Maruti Chitampalli: Maharashtra's Forest Sage

Maruti Chitampalli, a respected wildlife conservationist and writer, passed away at 93. Known as 'Aranya Rishi' in Maharashtra, he received the Padma Shri for his contributions to wildlife conservation, literature, and education. His work in Vidarbha's forests greatly influenced Marathi literature and environmental awareness.

Renowned wildlife conservationist and author Maruti Chitampalli has passed away in Solapur at the age of 93 after a brief illness, family sources confirmed. Revered by many in Maharashtra as 'Aranya Rishi,' Chitampalli was awarded the Padma Shri earlier this year in acknowledgment of his contributions to wildlife conservation, literature, and education.

Chitampalli's career as a forest officer and conservationist largely unfolded in the Vidarbha region, where he developed an extensive understanding of the area's ecosystems. Influenced by his mother's affinity for nature, he embarked on this journey after studying at Coimbatore Forest College in 1958.

Beyond his role in forest conservation, Chitampalli's literary works, including dictionaries on birds, animals, and trees, have been invaluable resources for researchers. Post-retirement, he remained dedicated to educating others about preserving nature's wonders. Tributes continue to honor the man who effectively transformed Maharashtra's forests into enlightening spaces.

