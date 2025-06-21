Left Menu

Manas National Park: From Fear to a Flourishing Tourist Haven

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed plans to develop Manas National Park, a UNESCO site, into a major tourist destination. Efforts include more security measures and addressing wildlife conservation issues. The park's appeal has increased due to the restoration of peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:59 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced ambitious plans to transform Manas National Park into a major tourist attraction. Located at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, this UNESCO World Heritage Site aims to benefit from improved security and wildlife preservation efforts.

The Chief Minister attributed the park's resurgence to the 'return of peace' in the Bodoland Territorial Region. This newfound stability offers an opportunity to promote Manas as a preferred tourist destination, enhancing its natural allure and cultural significance.

Key measures include increasing security, filling staffing vacancies, and managing the park's flora to support wildlife health. These initiatives follow the recent exposure of elephant poaching, which highlighted the need for strengthened protections.

