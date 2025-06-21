Manas National Park: From Fear to a Flourishing Tourist Haven

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced ambitious plans to transform Manas National Park into a major tourist attraction. Located at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, this UNESCO World Heritage Site aims to benefit from improved security and wildlife preservation efforts.

The Chief Minister attributed the park's resurgence to the 'return of peace' in the Bodoland Territorial Region. This newfound stability offers an opportunity to promote Manas as a preferred tourist destination, enhancing its natural allure and cultural significance.

Key measures include increasing security, filling staffing vacancies, and managing the park's flora to support wildlife health. These initiatives follow the recent exposure of elephant poaching, which highlighted the need for strengthened protections.

