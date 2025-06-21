Empowering Health and Battling Drugs: India Celebrates Yoga Day

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi emphasized the necessity of incorporating yoga into daily routines, citing its pivotal role in enhancing the nation's health and strength, as gatherings marked International Yoga Day across India.

Speaking at an event, Gopi encouraged the global proliferation of yoga, expressing its significance in achieving robust health.

Parallelly, actor Mohanlal introduced the 'Be a Hero' anti-drug campaign under his Viswasanthi Foundation, aligning with Yoga Day to highlight the interconnection between maintaining mental and physical well-being and the dangers of drug abuse among youth.

