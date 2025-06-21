Left Menu

Empowering Health and Battling Drugs: India Celebrates Yoga Day

Union Minister Suresh Gopi advocates making yoga a habitual practice for national strength, as international events celebrate Yoga Day. Actor Mohanlal launches an anti-drug campaign, underscoring yoga's role in maintaining mental and physical health. Yoga Day events underscore health benefits across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:04 IST
Empowering Health and Battling Drugs: India Celebrates Yoga Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi emphasized the necessity of incorporating yoga into daily routines, citing its pivotal role in enhancing the nation's health and strength, as gatherings marked International Yoga Day across India.

Speaking at an event, Gopi encouraged the global proliferation of yoga, expressing its significance in achieving robust health.

Parallelly, actor Mohanlal introduced the 'Be a Hero' anti-drug campaign under his Viswasanthi Foundation, aligning with Yoga Day to highlight the interconnection between maintaining mental and physical well-being and the dangers of drug abuse among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025