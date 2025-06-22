A Midsummer's Perseverance: Ivana Kupala Amid Conflict
Ukrainians celebrated the ancient festival of Ivana Kupala, a tradition rooted in Slavic paganism, marking the summer solstice with rituals symbolizing fertility, nature, and renewal. The event, held at a folk museum near Kyiv, acts as an oasis amid the ongoing war, emphasizing the resilience and preservation of Ukrainian culture.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Hundreds of Ukrainians marked the summer solstice by celebrating the ancient festival of Ivana Kupala with rituals rooted in Slavic paganism, a testament to cultural resilience amid war. The festivities took place at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Ukrainian Life, located on Kyiv's outskirts.
Participants donned traditional embroidered attire and engaged in various folk activities among historic thatched-roof cottages, wooden churches, and windmills. Women and girls wore vinoks, wreaths crafted from wildflowers, as they participated in dances, games, and craft workshops led by artists like Viktoria Phi.
As night fell, a community gathered around a large bonfire for purification rites and rejuvenation. The event provided a much-needed respite from the ongoing conflict with Russia, serving as a reminder of the importance of preserving Ukrainian traditions and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Air Assault on Kyiv Challenges Global Peace Efforts
Russian Drone Attack Ravages Kyiv and Odesa
Russia's Intensified Assault: Strikes Target Kyiv and Odesa, Leaving Chaos in Wake
High-Precision Strikes Target Kyiv Amid Intensifying Conflict
Under the 'Black Cloud': Art Evoking Wartime Emotions in Kyiv