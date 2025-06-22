A Midsummer's Perseverance: Ivana Kupala Amid Conflict

Hundreds of Ukrainians marked the summer solstice by celebrating the ancient festival of Ivana Kupala with rituals rooted in Slavic paganism, a testament to cultural resilience amid war. The festivities took place at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Ukrainian Life, located on Kyiv's outskirts.

Participants donned traditional embroidered attire and engaged in various folk activities among historic thatched-roof cottages, wooden churches, and windmills. Women and girls wore vinoks, wreaths crafted from wildflowers, as they participated in dances, games, and craft workshops led by artists like Viktoria Phi.

As night fell, a community gathered around a large bonfire for purification rites and rejuvenation. The event provided a much-needed respite from the ongoing conflict with Russia, serving as a reminder of the importance of preserving Ukrainian traditions and culture.

