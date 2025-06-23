JK Rowling Endorses New 'Harry Potter' HBO Series Amid Controversy

Acclaimed author JK Rowling, famed for the 'Harry Potter' series, has reportedly given her endorsement to scripts for the forthcoming HBO adaptation, as reported by People. Rowling expressed her excitement on social media, stating she found the scripts exceptionally good.

In response to fan queries about her involvement, Rowling clarified she is not writing for the new series but is actively collaborating with the writers. Despite her endorsement, the series continues to face backlash due to Rowling's controversial comments on transgender issues, leading to tension with former franchise stars.

The drama hasn't deterred progress on the series, with new casting announcements for the lead roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. These roles will be played by newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout. The series, expected to air in 2026, anticipates showcasing the fresh talent to the world, although an official release date is yet to be confirmed.