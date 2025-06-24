Remembering Dilip Doshi: A Cricket Legend

Former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi has passed away at the age of 77, due to cardiac arrest, while in London. He left an indelible mark on international cricket during his career.

Doshi played 33 Test matches and 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Indian national team between 1979 and 1983. Over his career, he scalped a remarkable 114 wickets in Test matches, and contributed 22 wickets in the limited-overs format.

Survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, and daughter Vishakha, Doshi made a notable entrance onto the international scene by claiming a five-wicket haul on his debut Test against Australia in Chennai. Post his international career, he amassed a staggering 898 wickets in first-class cricket playing for various teams in India and England.

(With inputs from agencies.)