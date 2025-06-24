Swiggy Revolutionizes Train Journeys for Indian Students

Swiggy Limited, known as India's premier on-demand convenience platform, has become an essential companion for students traveling by train this summer. The company's 'Food on Train' service is witnessing tremendous demand, with students savoring diverse cuisines that far surpass the typical railway fare.

In May 2025, 1 in 3 'Food on Train' users were students. Their culinary choices ranged from comforting Biryanis to varied delights including Paneer Tikka Quesadilla, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, and even Vegan and Seafood specialties. Health enthusiasts favored options like The Good Bowl for wholesome meals, while comfort food lovers turned to McDonald's and Pizza Hut.

Student orders peaked at locations like Nagpur Station. Notably, engineering students dominated the order charts, with many opting for the convenience of 'Buy Now Pay Later' options. This surge in demand is driving Swiggy's expansion through partnerships with IRCTC across over 100 stations in India.

