Legendary Mountaineer Capt M S Kohli Passes Away at 93

Navy veteran and celebrated mountaineer Capt M S Kohli has passed away at the age of 93. His most notable achievement was leading India's first successful expedition to Mount Everest in 1965.

The Indian Navy announced his death in a social media post, expressing profound grief for the loss of a pioneering figure. Capt Kohli was commissioned into the Navy in March 1954, serving until August 1974.

Aside from Everest, Capt Kohli participated in 20 major Himalayan expeditions, including the first ascent of Nanda Kot and Annapurna III. His remarkable contributions to mountaineering were recognized with prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan and Arjuna Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)