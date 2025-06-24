Left Menu

Legendary Mountaineer Capt M S Kohli Passes Away at 93

Capt M S Kohli, acclaimed mountaineer and Indian Navy veteran, has passed away at the age of 93. He led India's first successful Everest expedition in 1965 and participated in numerous Himalayan expeditions. His contributions to mountaineering earned him the Padma Bhushan and Arjuna Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:46 IST
Navy veteran and celebrated mountaineer Capt M S Kohli has passed away at the age of 93. His most notable achievement was leading India's first successful expedition to Mount Everest in 1965.

The Indian Navy announced his death in a social media post, expressing profound grief for the loss of a pioneering figure. Capt Kohli was commissioned into the Navy in March 1954, serving until August 1974.

Aside from Everest, Capt Kohli participated in 20 major Himalayan expeditions, including the first ascent of Nanda Kot and Annapurna III. His remarkable contributions to mountaineering were recognized with prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan and Arjuna Award.

