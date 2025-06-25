Left Menu

Agra Zila Panchayat Proposes Renaming of Fatehabad and Badshahi Bagh

The Agra zila panchayat has proposed renaming Fatehabad town to Sindoorpuram and Badshahi Bagh area to Brahmapuram. This proposal, led by chairperson Dr Manju Bhadoria, was unanimously approved and will be sent for state government approval. The changes reflect a move away from names symbolising slavery.

The Agra zila panchayat has proposed a significant name change for Fatehabad town and the Badshahi Bagh area, opting for Sindoorpuram and Brahmapuram, respectively.

The initiative, spearheaded by zila panchayat chairperson Dr Manju Bhadoria, received unanimous support at a recent board meeting. The proposal will be forwarded to the state government for final approval.

The proposal argues that the current names represent a legacy of slavery, with Fatehabad originally known as Samugarh. Along with renaming Fatehabad, the plan suggests changing Badshahi Bagh to Brahmapuram, inspired by the Brahmos missile and Lord Brahma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

