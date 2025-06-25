Left Menu

Glastonbury 2025: A Musical Melange Unveiled

Glastonbury, hosted at England's Worthy Farm, commenced with 200,000 attendees witnessing performances from stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young. Tickets for the 2025 edition sold out in 35 minutes. Rap group Kneecap's participation sparked controversy due to a past terrorism charge. The festival will take a fallow year in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glastonbury | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:38 IST
Glastonbury, the renowned greenfield music festival, opened to 200,000 attendees on Wednesday, promising a star-studded lineup including Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, and Rod Stewart. The excitement was palpable as fans poured into Worthy Farm, eager to experience the diverse musical acts.

The 2025 festival, remarkable for selling out in just 35 minutes before announcing any headliners, highlights its popularity. A scheduled fallow year in 2026 reflects Glastonbury's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, allowing Worthy Farm to recover.

Controversy arose with Irish rap group Kneecap set to perform, despite recent terrorism-related allegations. This inclusion sparked debate, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized their participation. Nevertheless, the festival proceeded with a multitude of performances captivating the audience.

