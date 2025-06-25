Echoes of the Emergency: A Reflection on Democracy and Press Freedom

In a poignant reflection on history, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan emphasized that democracy's growth is intrinsically linked to press freedom. Speaking at an event marking the 50th anniversary of India's 1975 Emergency, he recalled the severe restrictions imposed on democracy during that time.

Organized by the Department of Art and Culture, the event, called Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas 2025, sought to educate the youth about how the then government, under Indira Gandhi, severely curtailed democratic rights, leading to unwarranted arrests and jailings without inquiry.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy compared the Emergency to British colonial oppression, highlighting that the period remains a dark chapter in Indian history while praising current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing democratic values and press freedom.

