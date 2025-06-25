Moving Media Entertainment Sets Ambitious IPO with Fresh Offer
Moving Media Entertainment, a rental service provider for camera and peripheral equipment, is launching an IPO with a price band of Rs 66-70 per share to raise Rs 43.4 crore. The proceeds aim to fund advanced technology, reduce debt, and support corporate initiatives, enhancing media solutions.
Moving Media Entertainment has announced the pricing for its initial public offering (IPO), setting the range at Rs 66-70 per share for a total value of Rs 43.4 crore.
The IPO, debuting on the stock market from June 26 to June 30, offers 62 lakh fresh equity shares and will be listed on NSE's Emerge.
Proceeds are earmarked for technological advancements, debt repayment, and corporate activities, as the company aims to bolster its offerings in the evolving media landscape.
