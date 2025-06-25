Moving Media Entertainment Sets Ambitious IPO with Fresh Offer

Moving Media Entertainment has announced the pricing for its initial public offering (IPO), setting the range at Rs 66-70 per share for a total value of Rs 43.4 crore.

The IPO, debuting on the stock market from June 26 to June 30, offers 62 lakh fresh equity shares and will be listed on NSE's Emerge.

Proceeds are earmarked for technological advancements, debt repayment, and corporate activities, as the company aims to bolster its offerings in the evolving media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)