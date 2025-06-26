Left Menu

Integrating Tradition and Modernity: Chowna Mein's Vision for Himalayan Healthcare

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls for integrating traditional knowledge with modern healthcare to create a resilient Himalayan future. Speaking at HIM Samwaad 2025, he emphasizes preserving indigenous practices, promoting community engagement in governance, and highlights successful state healthcare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has made a compelling case for integrating traditional knowledge systems into modern healthcare services. He believes this blend holds the key to a more resilient and inclusive future for Himalayan communities. Addressing the valedictory session of the HIM Samwaad 2025, Mein underscored the necessity of preserving and institutionalizing indigenous medicinal practices.

Mein further highlighted the significance of investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and fostering leadership roles for women and youth in water and health governance. He pointed out the unique challenges Himalayan states face, including geographical remoteness, ecological vulnerability, and unequal access to public services, stressing the importance of community engagement in overcoming these obstacles.

Showcasing recent advancements, Mein mentioned initiatives like the Chief Minister's Arogya Arunachal Yojana and drone-enabled healthcare. Additionally, he celebrated Arunachal's achievement of 100% household tap water coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing the state's commitment to community-driven development. HIM Samwaad 2025, organized by Sewa International in association with various organizations, focused on sustainable health and water solutions for the Himalayan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

