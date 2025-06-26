Javier Bardem: Acting, Empathy, and the Power of Second Chances

In a candid conversation from New York, Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem revealed his focus on inspiring empathy in his children rather than crafting a legacy as an actor. Bardem, known for roles in films like 'No Country for Old Men,' places family values over Hollywood fame.

Currently promoting his new film 'F1,' which co-stars Brad Pitt, Bardem spoke about his respect for Pitt's evolution as an actor. He described the opportunity to work with Pitt as a 'beautiful joy,' highlighting the camaraderie they shared on set.

A vocal activist, Bardem expressed his concerns over global economic disparities and stressed the significance of second chances in life. 'We all deserve multiple chances,' he insisted, advocating for empathy and understanding beyond the big screen.

