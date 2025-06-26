Adani Group's Deep-Seated Commitment to Rath Yatra: A Festival of Service

In a significant move to extend its corporate social responsibility, the Adani Group is actively participating in the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, Odisha. Known for drawing millions of devotees, the festival sees a robust effort from the group to ensure comfort and sustenance for pilgrims and officials.

This initiative aligns with chairman Gautam Adani's philosophy, 'Seva Hi Sadhana Hai' (Service is Worship). From June 26 to July 8, the group will distribute nearly 4 million meals and drinks, establish food and beverage counters, and provide equipment like fluorescent safety vests and raincoats for workers and devotees.

Through collaboration with local authorities and organizations, the Adani Group emphasizes its role in cultural continuity, marking a shift towards spiritual engagement as part of its broader corporate responsibility goals, reinforcing development grounded in culture and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)