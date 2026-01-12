Transformative Projects Take Shape: New Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan in Odisha
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the foundation for new assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan projects in Odisha, valued at Rs 6,701 crore. The modern facilities and elevated corridor aim to enhance governance infrastructure and urban transport, with environmental sustainability measures also included.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's governance infrastructure received a significant boost on Monday as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation for the construction of a new Lok Seva Bhavan and Assembly building. These ambitious projects, worth Rs 6,701 crore, promise to modernize the state's administrative and legislative facilities.
The new assembly building, designed to accommodate 300 members, will occupy a sprawling 71.13-acre site in the state capital and is essential to accommodate potential increases in the number of MLAs after future delimitation processes. Equipped with underground parking, the campus aims to streamline space management and enhance convenience for employees and visitors.
Additionally, the launch included the foundation for an elevated corridor stretching from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar. Promoted as a sustainable urban solution, it will incorporate multiple flyovers and a cable-stayed bridge, further complementing the new governance facilities with modern transport infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deendayal Port Authority at VGRC 2026: Pioneering Sustainability & Innovation
India's Timeless Commitment to Climate Sustainability
NDMC Unveils Surplus Budget with Focus on Modernization and Sustainability
Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals
BCT and Weaver Earn 2025 ISG Paragon Award for Sustainability Excellence