Transformative Projects Take Shape: New Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan in Odisha

Odisha's governance infrastructure received a significant boost on Monday as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation for the construction of a new Lok Seva Bhavan and Assembly building. These ambitious projects, worth Rs 6,701 crore, promise to modernize the state's administrative and legislative facilities.

The new assembly building, designed to accommodate 300 members, will occupy a sprawling 71.13-acre site in the state capital and is essential to accommodate potential increases in the number of MLAs after future delimitation processes. Equipped with underground parking, the campus aims to streamline space management and enhance convenience for employees and visitors.

Additionally, the launch included the foundation for an elevated corridor stretching from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar. Promoted as a sustainable urban solution, it will incorporate multiple flyovers and a cable-stayed bridge, further complementing the new governance facilities with modern transport infrastructure.

