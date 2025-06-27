Akhilesh Yadav Lauds Shukla's Historic Space Journey
Akhilesh Yadav congratulates group captain Shubhangshu Shukla on his space mission to the International Space Station, marking the first Indian astronaut's journey in 41 years. Prominent leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Ajay Rai extended their best wishes, highlighting the mission's potential impact on humanity and creative development.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has extended his congratulations to Group Captain Shubhangshu Shukla as he embarks on a groundbreaking space mission.
Taking to social media, Yadav expressed his hopes for Shukla's success on his journey to the International Space Station (ISS), emphasizing the expansive impact space travel has on the human mind and spirit. He noted the mission's potential to advance humanity and foster creative growth.
This landmark mission is notably the first instance in 41 years that an Indian astronaut has journeyed into space, following in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma. High-profile figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Congress president Ajay Rai, also joined in celebrating Shukla's achievement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Allocates Rs 21 Crore Financial Aid to Farmers in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath Lauds Modi Era as 'New India' Takes Shape
Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Transforming Education and Protecting Public Property
NASA and Axiom Space Delay Axiom-4 Mission Launch Following Rocket Leak
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Compassionate Visit to Cancer Survivor