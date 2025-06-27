Left Menu

The Magnificent Twelve: A New Dawn for the Priesthood

A remarkable group of twelve men is set to be ordained as Catholic priests, marking the largest ordination for their diocese in nearly three decades. Among them are former engineers, military chaplains, and tech founders. Their diverse backgrounds and shared faith promise hope and renewal for the church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:10 IST
Twelve men are poised to become Catholic priests in an unprecedented ordination ceremony, marking the largest group to enter the priesthood for their diocese in nearly 30 years.

The diverse group includes former engineers and tech founders, reflecting a broad range of backgrounds united by a shared faith.

The occasion brings hope for renewal within a church facing challenges, as they prepare to serve parishes in northern Virginia.

