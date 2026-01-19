UPDATE 1-Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says more than 160 seized
Armed bandits abducted dozens of worshippers from two churches in Nigeria's Kaduna state, police said on Monday, while a senior church leader put the number of those missing at more than 160. Kaduna state police said gunmen armed with "sophisticated weapons" attacked an ECWA church and a Cherubim and Seraphim church in Kurmin Wali, a forest community in Afogo ward, at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Reverend John Hayab, told Reuters by phone that 172 worshippers were kidnapped, and that nine later escaped, leaving 163 still held. (Additional reporting by Garba Muhammad; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
