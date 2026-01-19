Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says more than 160 seized

Armed bandits abducted dozens of worshippers from ⁠two churches in Nigeria's Kaduna state, police said on Monday, while a senior church leader put ​the number of those missing at ‍more than 160. Kaduna state police said gunmen armed with "sophisticated weapons" attacked an ECWA church and a Cherubim ⁠and ‌Seraphim church ⁠in Kurmin Wali, a forest community in Afogo ‍ward, at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says more than 160 seized

Armed bandits abducted dozens of worshippers from ⁠two churches in Nigeria's Kaduna state, police said on Monday, while a senior church leader put ​the number of those missing at ‍more than 160. Kaduna state police said gunmen armed with "sophisticated weapons" attacked an ECWA church and a Cherubim ⁠and ‌Seraphim church ⁠in Kurmin Wali, a forest community in Afogo ‍ward, at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday. They ​said officers were still trying to confirm how ⁠many people were taken.

The Chairman of the Christian ⁠Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Reverend John Hayab, told Reuters by phone ⁠that 172 worshippers were kidnapped, and that nine later ⁠escaped, leaving ‌163 still held. (Additional reporting by Garba Muhammad; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing ⁠by Alex Richardson Editing by ‍Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
2
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
3
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
4
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026