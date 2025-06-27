Rekha Revisits Iconic 'Umrao Jaan' Look for Its Theatrical Revival

Legendary Bollywood actress Rekha made a sensational appearance at the premiere of the restored 1981 film 'Umrao Jaan', reviving her iconic look from the film. The premiere event, held on June 27, drew many prominent figures from the industry, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Tabu.

The event was not only a celebration of the film's revival but also a nod to Rekha's captivating performance that has left an indelible mark in Indian cinema. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the film has been meticulously restored under a joint initiative by the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India.

Rekha's performance in 'Umrao Jaan' heralded her as one of India's finest actors, earning her a National Award. The film's score, composed by Khayyam with lyrics by Shahryar, further cemented its status, with songs such as 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' becoming timeless classics.

