Left Menu

Rekha Revisits Iconic 'Umrao Jaan' Look for Its Theatrical Revival

Legendary actress Rekha recreated her memorable look from the 1981 classic 'Umrao Jaan' at its re-released premiere. The event was attended by Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the restored period drama highlights Rekha's unforgettable performance and celebrated musical score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:39 IST
Rekha Revisits Iconic 'Umrao Jaan' Look for Its Theatrical Revival
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Bollywood actress Rekha made a sensational appearance at the premiere of the restored 1981 film 'Umrao Jaan', reviving her iconic look from the film. The premiere event, held on June 27, drew many prominent figures from the industry, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Tabu.

The event was not only a celebration of the film's revival but also a nod to Rekha's captivating performance that has left an indelible mark in Indian cinema. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the film has been meticulously restored under a joint initiative by the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India.

Rekha's performance in 'Umrao Jaan' heralded her as one of India's finest actors, earning her a National Award. The film's score, composed by Khayyam with lyrics by Shahryar, further cemented its status, with songs such as 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' becoming timeless classics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025