R Praggnanandhaa: India's Chess Prodigy Ascends to World No. 4
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa became India's top-ranked chess player after winning the UzChess Cup Masters 2025, achieving a live rating of 2778.3 and World No. 4. His victory included defeating top contenders and marked his third title of the year. He celebrated with praise from Viswanathan Anand.
In a significant milestone for Indian chess, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has emerged as India's top-ranked player following his triumph at the UzChess Cup Masters 2025 this Friday. The young prodigy secured a live rating of 2778.3, propelling him to World No. 4, a career-high ranking.
Praggnanandhaa's remarkable achievement saw him surpass world champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi. Starting the final day trailing local favorites, his critical victory in the last round secured a tie at 5.5 points. A tense series of tiebreaks culminated in a decisive win for the Indian Grandmaster.
This championship marks Praggnanandhaa's third major victory this year, following successes at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament and the Grand Chess Tour Superbet Classic. His accomplishments were lauded by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who celebrated his ascent to the highest-rated player in India.
