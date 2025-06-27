Centenary Celebrations: Uniting Legacy of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the revered Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj's birth anniversary this Saturday, the Ministry of Culture has announced.

The auspicious event, taking place at Vigyan Bhawan, marks a year-long tribute to Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj's enduring influence on Jain philosophy and ethics, as organized by the Ministry of Culture along with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust.

The celebrations will showcase cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual activities aimed at perpetuating the teachings of the saint, who famously memorized 8,000 Jain Agamic verses, authored over 50 works, and played a pivotal role in establishing the official Jain flag and emblem.

(With inputs from agencies.)