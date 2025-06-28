Left Menu

Kerala's Coastal Defense Fund Dilemma

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian reported that the central government has not allocated any funds for coastal protection, despite requests. The state government has initiated several welfare projects and is exploring alternative solutions like geotubes for effective coastline protection.

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian accused the central government of failing to allocate funds for the protection of the state's expansive 600-km coastline. The claim was made amid ongoing protests in Chellanam over coastal erosion and flooding.

Cherian highlighted that despite the lack of central aid, the Kerala government has carried out numerous welfare projects. He noted efforts to protect various areas, including Chellanam and Alappuzha, mentioning the shift from using rocks to tetrapods and exploring geotubes for coastal defense.

The state has already spent Rs 400 crore of the Rs 750 crore designated for shielding the coast, showing commitment amidst material challenges and central funding gaps.

